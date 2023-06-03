Advertisement
Water Safety Ireland urges Kerry public to take care over long weekend

Jun 3, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Water Safety Ireland urges Kerry public to take care over long weekend
Water Safety Ireland is urging the people of Kerry to take care around water during the warm weather / this June Bank Holiday weekend.

It’s advising people as the air temperatures rise, to not underestimate the dangers of swimming in cold water.

The water safety agency says cold water can result in the rapid cooling of muscles needed to swim and stay afloat.

They advise swimmers to stay within your depth, swim briefly and enter the water slowly to acclimatise and to prevent cold shock.

Water Safety Ireland also advises to never swim in quarries or reservoirs; never use inflatable toys in open water; and never mix alcohol with water activities.

