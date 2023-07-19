Water restored to 600 customers in West Kerry following mains break

Water is returning this evening to around 600 customers in West Kerry following a break.

Uisce Éireann and Kerry County Council have completed repairs following the watermain burst on the Castlegregory Water Supply Scheme.

Water has been restored to the majority of customers in Fermoyle, Gowlane, Stradbally, Tullig, Carrigadav, Killiney, Castlegregory village, Maharees, Fahamore, Killshannig, Scraggane, but it may take longer to return to certain customers due to their location on the network.

Advertisement

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available 24/7 on 1800 278 278, and customers can make contact via Twitter @IWCare with queries.

For further updates, see Uisce Éireann’s website www.water.ie