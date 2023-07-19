Advertisement
News

Water restored to 600 customers in West Kerry following mains break

Jul 19, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Water restored to 600 customers in West Kerry following mains break Water restored to 600 customers in West Kerry following mains break
Share this article

Water is returning this evening to around 600 customers in West Kerry following a break.

Uisce Éireann and Kerry County Council have completed repairs following the watermain burst on the Castlegregory Water Supply Scheme.

Water has been restored to the majority of customers in Fermoyle, Gowlane, Stradbally, Tullig, Carrigadav, Killiney, Castlegregory village, Maharees, Fahamore, Killshannig, Scraggane, but it may take longer to return to certain customers due to their location on the network.

Advertisement

 

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available 24/7 on 1800 278 278, and customers can make contact via Twitter @IWCare with queries.

For further updates, see Uisce Éireann’s website www.water.ie

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus