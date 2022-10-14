Advertisement
News

Water quality in Kerry above average but many rivers declining

Oct 14, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Water quality in Kerry above average but many rivers declining Water quality in Kerry above average but many rivers declining
AOB
Share this article

Water quality in Kerry is above the national average, but many rivers in the county are declining.

That’s the message from the Environmental Protection Agency, which has published its Bathing Water Quality report for 2021.

It found that of the 16 beaches formally managed under the Bathing Water Regulations in Kerry, 15 of them have excellent water quality, while Cuas Crom beach has sufficient water quality.

Advertisement

Other beaches in Kerry which were surveyed, but do not come under the regulations, all had the highest standard of quality except Derrymore beach, which was considered below minimum standard.

Shane O'Boyle from the EPA says overall Kerry is in a good place with water quality, although there is work to do.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus