Water quality in Kerry above average but many rivers declining

Water quality in Kerry is above the national average, but many rivers in the county are declining.

That’s the message from the Environmental Protection Agency, which has published its Bathing Water Quality report for 2021.

It found that of the 16 beaches formally managed under the Bathing Water Regulations in Kerry, 15 of them have excellent water quality, while Cuas Crom beach has sufficient water quality.

Advertisement

Other beaches in Kerry which were surveyed, but do not come under the regulations, all had the highest standard of quality except Derrymore beach, which was considered below minimum standard.

Shane O'Boyle from the EPA says overall Kerry is in a good place with water quality, although there is work to do.