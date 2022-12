Irish Water says water outages in Kerry this morning are related to the cold weather and low reservoir levels from overuse.

There are reports of no water in homes and businesses in the greater Tralee, Killarney, and Castleisland areas.

Irish Water says crews continue to work on the ground, and it’s expected supply should return in the coming hours.

Advertisement

The company is asking people to continue their efforts to conserve water and check for leaks.