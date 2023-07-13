Water bursts response times in Kerry may be affected by ongoing strike action

Response times to watermains breaks in Kerry may be affected by ongoing strike action by water service workers.

Local authority water service employees, represented by the trade union Unite, are on strike in 12 counties including Kerry, today and tomorrow, in relation to their planned transfer to Uisce Éireann.

The action follows a vote by union members to reject the ‘Framework for the Future Delivery of Water Services’ document put forward by the Workplace Relations Commission last year.

The union says it’s seeking several commitments from the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) for workers being transferred, including that transferred members retain public servant status.

Unite regional officer, Ed Thompson, says the strike action may inconvenience the public, and may escalate if the LGMA does not engage with the union.