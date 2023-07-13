Advertisement
News

Water bursts response times in Kerry may be affected by ongoing strike action

Jul 13, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Water bursts response times in Kerry may be affected by ongoing strike action Water bursts response times in Kerry may be affected by ongoing strike action
Share this article

Response times to watermains breaks in Kerry may be affected by ongoing strike action by water service workers.

Local authority water service employees, represented by the trade union Unite, are on strike in 12 counties including Kerry, today and tomorrow, in relation to their planned transfer to Uisce Éireann.

The action follows a vote by union members to reject the ‘Framework for the Future Delivery of Water Services’ document put forward by the Workplace Relations Commission last year.

Advertisement

The union says it’s seeking several commitments from the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) for workers being transferred, including that transferred members retain public servant status.

Unite regional officer, Ed Thompson, says the strike action may inconvenience the public, and may escalate if the LGMA does not engage with the union.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus