Warning that a minority are exaggerating the impact of asylum seekers in Killarney

There is a minority of people who are thriving on exaggerating the impact of asylum seekers being housed in Killarney.

That’s according to Michael Gleeson, who’s on the board of the Killarney Immigrant Support Centre (KASI).

The former Kerry County Councillor says while there are valid questions over the numbers of people in direct provision in the town; he says a minority is using the violence of New Year’s Night to promote racism.

Mr Gleeson is sceptical of claims that there has been widespread sexual harassment of women by men seeking international protection.

Lucky Khambule, coordinator with MASI (Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland) spoke to residents in Hotel Killarney, the temporary direction provision centre, where violence broke out on Sunday night.

He says women and children are also among the residents and they were terrified.

Mayor of Killarney Niall Kelleher, says he’s heard that there will be residents moved from Hotel Killarney.

He says the agency IPAS, which oversees accommodation in direct provision, must put a plan into action surrouding the temporary direct provision centre.

Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae is calling on the Government to terminate the contract with Hotel Killarney.

He says the contract to provide temporary accommodation at the hotel should be ended.