Warning signs erected for potential algal growth in Killarney

Signs have been erected in Killarney warning of the potential for an algal growth in the water and on the shoreline of Lough Leane and Muckross Lake.

Kerry County Council says this is a result of the ongoing warm weather conditions.

It says while the overall levels of algae are currently not of particular concern, there’ve been reports of localised transient shoreline accumulations of algae at a small number of locations along the shoreline.

Members of the public are advised not to bathe in water if there are visible signs of algal growth.

They’re also advised to keep their dogs under control as this growth can be harmful when ingested.

Kerry County Council says it’s monitoring the situation closely.