Warning for cliff walkers after man falls 40 feet in Ballybunion

People are being warned to keep on the main cliff paths at Ballybunion.

A man in his 40s was airlifted to hospital on Saturday afternoon after falling 40 feet from the cliffs in Ballybunion.

Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue, Listowel gardaí and the Ballybunion Unit of the Irish Coast Guard were involved in the rescue of the man.

Advertisement

Members of Ballybunion Rescue, including a paramedic, nurse, and EMT, arrived on the scene within two minutes of their pagers being activated.

The man was stabilised before the Rescue 115 helicopter brought him to University Hospital Limerick.

Ballybunion Rescue PRO Omar Fitzell says people should keep onto the main cliff paths and not to attempt to climb the cliffs for any reason.

Advertisement

He added people should call 999 or 112 if they’re ever in doubt, and ask for the Coast Guard who will dispatch a team to check any incident.

Mr Fitzell praised the diversity of his team’s skills, which he said is incredibly important for the locality.

He says being able to provide an almost-immediate response that includes a paramedic is an incredible feat.