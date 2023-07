A walker who got lost while climbing Mount Brandon last night was brought to safety by volunteers from Dingle Coastguard.

The alarm was raised around ten to seven last evening, after which Gardaí alerted the Coastguard.

It's understood a man who'd been out walking alone in the area, lost his bearings and couldn't find his way back.

Volunteers from Dingle Coastguard headed to the area on foot and brought the man to safety around ten to nine.