Walk-ins for Covid-19 vaccine available in Kerry

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is urging people to check their vaccination status and get their second booster.

Further COVID-19 vaccination clinics for all adults and children over the age of five will take place at the Kerry Vaccination Centre in Monavalley, Tralee (V92 HT21).

Vaccinations are available this Saturday from 9:15am-1:15pm and 2pm-4:30pm for people aged 12 and older.

Advertisement

Walk in clinics will also take place next week, on Wednesday February 15th and Saturday February 18th.

The times of these clinics can be found on the Radio Kerry website.

Next Wednesday (February 15th), walk-ins are available from 9:15am-1:15pm and 2pm-3pm for people aged 12 and older; it will also be available from 3:30pm-4:30pm for children aged five to 11.

Advertisement

On Saturday, February 18th walk-in clinics will take place from 9:15am-1:15pm and 2pm-4:30pm for people aged 12 and older.

More information can be found on www.hse.ie.