Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Kerry this week

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are being held in Kerry this week.

Those hoping to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can attends the clinics without appointments.

They’ll be in at the former Borg Warner plant in Monavalley, Tralee on Thursday, and at the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday, from 10am to 4pm each day.

Advertisement

They’re open to anyone aged 12 or over, with 12 to 15-year-olds needing to be accompanied by an adult.

Anyone attending should check hse.ie to make sure they’re eligible, and those hoping to receive a second dose should bring proof of their first vaccination.