Vodafone says problems with some customers’ coverage in South Kerry have been resolved.

A number of customers told Radio Kerry that they had no mobile data in the Cahersiveen and Waterville areas.

The company says its investigated Vodafone sites serving these areas.

Vodafone says some power failures over the last few days may have caused some disruptions to coverage.

It says coverage has now been restored, and there’s no active or ongoing problem at present.