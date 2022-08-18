Advertisement
Vodafone investigating issues around outages in Ardfert and Dromid areas

Aug 18, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Vodafone investigating issues around outages in Ardfert and Dromid areas
Vodafone is investigating the issues around outages in the Ardfert and Dromid areas.

Radio Kerry was contacted by a number of listeners to say they’d have no network coverage in Ardfert for a fortnight, while reception issues occurred in Dromid following works on the mast in Derrinedin.

Vodafone says it’s aware of the outages and works underway to fully restore the network.

The company says it apologises for the inconvenience and it hopes to have the issues resolved as soon as possible.

 

