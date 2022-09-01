Advertisement
Virtual tourism represents an opportunity for Kerry

Sep 1, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Virtual tourism represents an opportunity for Kerry
virtual reality
A US-based academic says virtual tourism represents an opportunity for Kerry.

Professor Enda McGovern of Sacred Heart University in Connecticut says the age of mass tourism is coming to an end because of climate change.

He says the current model is not sustainable and we need to change if we want to save the planet.

Professor McGovern is speaking at the John McCarthy AI Summer School which begins today in the RDI Hub in Killorglin.

Speaking to Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today, he outlines how a new tourism model may evolve.

