 Virtual fireworks display planned for Tralee on New Year’s Eve

A virtual fireworks display is set to take place in Tralee on New Year’s Eve.

Tralee Chamber Alliance and Kerry County Council are encouraging people to watch the virtual display on Facebook live, or from their homes if they are living nearby; it’ll begin at 6pm.

The chamber and council have also released a series of Christmas videos though its Postcards Home series, in partnership with Kerry Airport.

Advertisement

The videos feature a number of Kerry and Tralee-born people, who are now living in the UK; the videos can be viewed on the Tralee Chamber Facebook page.