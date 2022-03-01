Virtual Animation Dingle returns for 10th festival

Virtual Animation Dingle returns this year for its 10th festival.

The festival platform opens today with over 100 films available to view from March 7th and live streaming events will take place on March 11th and 12th.

One pass gives entry to all events across one platform.

Over 100 shorts representing 20 countries are available to view throughout the month of March.

CEO John Rice says Animation Dingle continues to attract world class contributors and the festival is a celebration of the animation sector.