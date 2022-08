A vigil will take place at Ballybunion beach this evening in memory of the siblings who drowned last week.

50-year-old Dessie Byrne and 62-year-old Muriel Ericksson, who were originally from Athlone, drowned on Ballybunion beach last Thursday.

A vigil to remember the siblings and show solidarity with their families has been organised; itÔÇÖll take place on the beach at 6pm.