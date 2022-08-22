Viewers to be introduced to first cohort of Roses tonight's televised selections

33 contestants are taking to the stage tonight and tomorrow vying for the Rose of Tralee crown.

The Rose of Tralee televised selections return to our screens tonight after a two year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daithi O Se will introduce viewers to the Roses at the Kerry Sports Academy.

Advertisement

The Rose of Tralee festival began on Friday with festival go-ers enjoying several events in the town during the weekend.

Tonight viewers will be introduced to the first cohort of roses with the remaining roses to appear on stage tomorrow night.

Two parades took place in Tralee on Saturday and Sunday with big crowds turning up to greet the Roses.

Advertisement

Kerry Rose Édaein O'Connell describes the reception in Tralee:

kerry rose

The 2022 Rose of Tralee will be crowned tomorrow night bringing the festival to a close.