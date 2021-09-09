Victims’ rights campaigner calls for domestic homicide review in wake of Lixnaw tragedy

A woman whose daughter was murdered is calling for the introduction of domestic homicide reviews.

Maria Dempsey from Rockchapel was speaking in the wake of the violent deaths of three people in Lixnaw in an apparent suicide and double murder.

It's believed that mother and son, Eileen and Jamie O'Sullivan, were killed by Eileen's partner and Jamie's father, Mossie.

Maria Dempsey's daughter Alicia was killed along with three others in a domestic homicide almost 11 years ago.

She campaigns for victims of domestic violence and homicide.

Ms Dempsey says Ireland must bring in domestic homicide reviews.

Such reviews are carried out in several countries, so lessons can be learned to improve services to victims.

It was announced in May 2019 that a study was to be carried out as to whether Ireland would introduce such reviews; there’s been no report on this yet.

Maria Dempsey says they're needed.

Maria Dempsey believes we need to have an honest conversation about how we deal with the issue of wills, inheritance, and land in this country.

She feels helplines are needed for people thinking about being violent towards others.

She says, nowadays, people admit to having suicidal thoughts, but that wasn’t always the case.

Ms Dempsey feels if it was similar for people having thoughts about causing harm to others, then it could help prevent a person acting on their thoughts.

If you are affected by any of these issues, you can contact the Samaritans on 116 123.