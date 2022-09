The three victims of a double-murder suicide in North Kerry will be remembered at a first anniversary Mass this morning.

It's being held in Lixnaw, where the tragedy took place this day last year.

56-year-old Eileen O'Sullivan and her 24-year-old son, Jamie, were shot dead by her partner, Mossie, who then took his own life.

Local priest Fr Anthony O'Sullivan attended the scene - and says today is a sad day: