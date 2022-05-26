Vic-chair of IFA Kerry says he may resign

The vice-chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association in Kerry is considering resigning from the organisation because he believes it’s forgetting small farmers.

John Joe Fitzgerald has told IFA county officers in Kerry that he’s thinking of stepping down from the role and moving away from the farming organisation.

The west Kerry sheep farmer has been vice-chair since March last year and has been a member of the IFA for over a decade.

Advertisement

Mr Fitzgerald says small farmers are in serious trouble as a result of rising input costs.

He claims there’s been a poor response from those at the highest level within the IFA.

Advertisement

John Joe Fitzgerald’s full interview with Sari Houlihan will be broadcast on Agritime from 7 this evening