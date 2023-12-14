Verdict of accidental death returned until death of man who died in Glenflesk house fire

A verdict of accidental death has been returned until the death of a man who died in a house fire in Glenflesk last year.

The inquest into the death of 68-year-old John O'Brien of Droumnaharee, Glenflesk took place in Tralee Courthouse today; he died on December 26th last year.

The inquest heard Mr O’Brien was well-respected and adored in Glenflesk.

Mr O’Brien’s sister Margaret Hussey spoke on behalf of the O’Brien family; she thanked the emergency services and praised her brother's great neighbours.

Sergeant Aidan Carey of Killarney Garda Station read depositions into the inquest.

Among them was a deposition from Mark Donnelly which stated he was driving at 00:10am on December 26th last year when he came upon thick smoke; he stopped outside Mr O'Brien's house where he saw a fire at the front door.

Mr Donnelly's son rang emergency services; they got out of the car and continously called out to see if anyone was in the house but got no response as the fire got worse.

A deposition from Paudie Mangan of the Killarney Fire Service stated the fire service received a call at 00:11. They quickly arrived at the scene and found the house fully engulfed; they were made aware there may be two people inside the house - John O'Brien and his brother.

Mr Mangan stated they couldn't gain entry and the house was structurally unsafe; they fought the fire from outside.

The fire was brought under control at 4.29am and Mr O'Brien's body was found inside the back door, the inquest heard his brother lived next door and was in his own house at the time.

Neighbours, who were in contact with John O'Brien in the week before his death, recalled him being in good form, like he always was.

His neighbour John Cronin stated he’d been inside the house and it was cluttered as Mr O'Brien liked to collect stuff.

Garda Declan Leader attended the scene on December 26th and told the inquest he was satisfied there was no foul play in this case.

Coroner Aisling Quilter detailed the findings of an investigation by Forensic Science Ireland which stated no accelerants were used.

She stated it appeared the fire started by an unknown cause, that it might have been a candle but it didn't appear to be electrical.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster stated Mr O'Brien had a carbon monoxide saturation of 81%; the inquest heard anything above 50% is fatal.

The cause of death was acute carbon monoxide poisoning on a background of smoke inhalation from a house fire.

Coroner Aisling Quilter returned a verdict of accidental death.

She stated there were a lot of clothes and belongings in the house that might have accelerated the fire.

Ms Quilter noted the fire broke out on Christmas night or into the early hours of St Stephen’s morning and stated if it was another night, the road may have been busier.