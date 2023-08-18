Various events and festivals taking place across Kerry this weekend

There are a number of events and festivals taking place across Kerry this weekend.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival and Féile Thrá Lí officially began in the county capital today.

Meanwhile, National Heritage week continues across the Kingdom until Sunday.

The 32 roses arrived in Tralee today, after setting off on the rose tour last Friday.

An official ceremony to welcome the roses to the town will take place at 7pm in Siamsa Tíre;

The free event features musical performances and a welcome address from the Mayor of Tralee, Johnnie Wall.

Meanwhile, Féile Thrá Lí - the Tralee StreetFest will run until Tuesday 22nd, coinciding with the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

The five-day event will feature food and craft markets, busking, dog shows, guided heritage walks, céilí events plus a range of musical performace, Birds amusements, and the return of Midnight Madness.

This year’s event will also feature parades; the Parade of Light will get underway at 8.30pm on Saturday and the Parade of Colour will begin at 2pm on Sunday.

Elsewhere, The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group is holding its annual whale watch Ireland event. The free event takes place tomorrow at Clogher Head and on Bray Head, Valentia from 2 to 4pm.

The annual Dingle regatta takes place; the two day programme kickstarts tomorrow and includes naomhóg racing, events and music.

There’ll be a wide range of events taking place including lectures on the Kingdom of Kerry greenway, basket making, blacksmith demos, heritage and biodiversity walks and pre-historic archaeology events.