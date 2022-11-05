Valentia recorded highest rainfall and highest temperature in October

Valentia observatory recorded the highest rainfall and highest temperature of any weather station last month.

255.9mm of rain fell at Valentia during the month of October, which is 144% of its long-term October average.

Valentia also recorded the highest number of wet days last month, at 10.

The highest mean monthly temperature was 13.3°C, also at Valentia, which is 1.7°C above its long-term average for October.

Valentia recorded 76 hours of sunshine in total last month, which was among the lowest of any weather station in Ireland.