Valentia recorded highest rainfall and highest temperature in October

Nov 5, 2022 15:11 By radiokerrynews
Valentia observatory recorded the highest rainfall and highest temperature of any weather station last month.

255.9mm of rain fell at Valentia during the month of October, which is 144% of its long-term October average.

Valentia also recorded the highest number of wet days last month, at 10.

The highest mean monthly temperature was 13.3°C, also at Valentia, which is 1.7°C above its long-term average for October.

Valentia recorded 76 hours of sunshine in total last month, which was among the lowest of any weather station in Ireland.

