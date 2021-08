A temperature of 28.3°C was recorded by Valentia Observatory on July 22nd this year – the highest July temperature recorded there since 1976.

Two tropical nights were also recorded in Kerry last month; this is when the night-time temperature doesn’t fall below 20°C.

This is a very rare occurrence in Ireland, according to Met Éireann and these tropical nights were recorded by Valentia on July 21st and 22nd.