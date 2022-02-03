Advertisement
Valentia Observatory recorded driest January in 25 years

Feb 3, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Valentia Observatory recorded driest January in 25 years
Valentia Observatory had its driest January in 25 years.

That's according to details released by Met Eireann.

Rainfall at the South Kerry weather station was 43% below its Long-Term Average.

Valentia Observatory recorded an average temperature for January of 8.2 degrees Celsius, the same as Sherkin Island, and this was the highest in the country.

A total of 58 hours of monthly sunshine were logged at the Cahersiveen weather station, while there were 15 dull days, the highest number in the country.

 

