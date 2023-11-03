Valentia Observatory made record books in October for wet and very wet days

Valentia Observatory made the record books last month for wet and very wet days.

Figures from Met Éireann show the South Kerry weather station recorded the highest number of wet days nationally last month at 21 days; this is classed as a day with 1mm or more of rainfall.

Valentia also logged the highest number of very wet days during October at 11; this is a day with 10mm or more of rain.

The South Kerry weather station also recorded the highest average temperature in the country last month at 12.8 degrees Celsius; 1.2 degrees above its October long term average.

A total of 77 hours of sunshine were logged at Valentia Observatory last month.