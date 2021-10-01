Valentia Lecture to take place today

The fifth Valentia Lecture takes place today on the topic of globalisation.

It’ll be held in the historic cable station at Valentia, and will be broadcast online at www.valentiacable.com

The event, organised by the Valentia Transatlantic Cable Foundation, will have a live link up with Hearts Content in Newfoundland, Canada.

In 1858 Valentia and Newfoundland were connected by an undersea transatlantic telegraph cable, with a permanent connection established in 1866.

Among those taking part in today’s event are European Commissioner, Mairead McGuinness, and Cahersiveen man and CNN Correspondent Donie O Sullivan.