Valentia Island chosen for funded European green energy project

Valentia Island has been chosen for a European project exploring clean energy opportunities.

The Clean Hydrogen Partnership, based in Brussels, will fund the study to explore the use of hydrogen energy on Valentia Island.

The project aims to explore the opportunities where green hydrogen energy can decarbonise Valentia Island.

The Clean Hydrogen Partnership says it’s main objective is to contribute to the EU green deal and hydrogen strategy, by financing research and innovation activities.

It’s chosen 15 locations across Europe to receive support to explore green energy options, including Valentia.

The partnership will appoint leading hydrogen consultants to explore opportunities for green hydrogen, that is hydrogen produced from renewable energy, can be used to benefit the island.

These benefits could include offering green hydrogen infrastructure for tourism and marine mobility and powering industry such as the local distillery.

Paul McCormack is project manager with GenComm, which is part of the Clean Hydrogen Partnership.

He said this project for Valentia will use green hydrogen to build stronger, more resilient communities, and use energy to ensure remote communities are connected.