Valentia Coastguard is co-ordinating the rescue of a man in West Cork this morning.

The man fell from a cliff during the night in Allihies on the Beara Peninsula.

He’s being airlifted by the Shannon Rescue 115 helicopter to Cork.

Castletownbere Coast Guard and the HSE ambulance service have also been involved in the operation.

Meanwhile Valentia lifeboat has launched within the past hour to assist a boat broken down off the Blaskets.