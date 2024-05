Valentia Coast Guard were involved in a medevac (medical evacuation) off the South West coast this morning.

The British Coastguard raised the alarm at 5am, to assist to a medical incident on a ship, 52 miles south of Valentia.

Valentia Coast Guard tasked the Shannon based Rescue 115 helicopter to the scene.

The man who was aged in his 40s was brought to shore and the coastguard says he is now in the care of the HSE.