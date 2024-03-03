Advertisement
Valentia Coast Guard take part in rescue off the Aran Islands

Mar 3, 2024 11:05 By radiokerrynews
Valentia Coast Guard take part in rescue off the Aran Islands
Five crew members have been rescued by Valentia Coast Guard after their fishing boat got into difficulty off the Aran Islands early this morning.

The alert was raised shortly before 5am when the 21-metre vessel ran aground on the northern side of Inis Mór.

The Shannon-based Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 115, the Aran Islands lifeboat, and North Aran Coast Guard Unit were all tasked to the scene - where the crew had abandoned the boat for a life-raft.

They were winched to safety and airlifted to University Hospital Galway - where they're said to be safe an 'in good spirits' after their ordeal.

