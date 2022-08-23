Valentia Coast Guard issues warning on the dangers posed by using inflatables in the sea

Valentia Coast Guard has issued a warning to the public on the dangers posed by using inflatables in the sea.

It comes as two men were rescued in Dingle yesterday after they went into the sea on an inflatable mattress.

Valentia Coast Guard’s divisional controller John Draper says while the two men thought they’d be safe as conditions appeared to be calm there was an ebbing tide.

Mr Draper says there was a similar incident in North Kerry a couple of years ago when a child nearly drowned after she slipped off the mattress; the child was recovered by helicopter and survived the incident.

Mr Draper explains why using inflatables in the sea is dangerous: