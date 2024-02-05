Valentia Coast Guard involved in rescue yesterday morning

Valentia Coast Guard was involved in a rescue yesterday morning.

Ballycotton RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat was launched by Valentia Coast Guard at 6.55am following reports a fishing boat had suffered difficulties.

Three fishermen were on board a 12-meter boat that was disabled and adrift 23 miles south east of Ballycotton Lighthouse.

The crew made its way towards the boat and arrived at the scene at 8.08am.

The boat was towed and arrived to Ballycotton safely at approximately 12.28pm.