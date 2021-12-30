Advertisement
Valentia Coast Guard assists in Blarney Castle airlift

Dec 30, 2021 12:12 By radiokerrynews
Valentia Coast Guard assists in Blarney Castle airlift
Valentia Coast Guard was involved in co-ordinating the airlift of a woman who fell at Blarney Castle in Cork yesterday.

The woman fell down a flight of stairs in the castle and injured her pelvis and leg.

The narrow stone stairs in the castle made it impossible to bring her down to ground level safety so  fire services sought assistance.

Valentia Coast Guard dispatched the Rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon to the scene and the woman was brought safely to the roof of the castle from where she was airlifted to the car park.

She was transferred by ambulance to hospital.

