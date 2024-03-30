Valentia Coast Guard assist in rescue off West Cork coast

Valentia Coast Guard assisted in facilitating a rescue off the coast of West Cork.

An alert was raised at 12.29pm yesterday requesting assistance for a boat reported to be in difficulty on the north side of Sheep’s Head.

The Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat was launched and arrived to the stricken vessel at 13.02pm.

The boat was unable to move due to the anchor rope being caught in the propeller.

The decision was made to launch the lifeboat’s Y-boat with two crew members to cut the rope.

The vessel was towed to safety, and all crew members were unhurt.