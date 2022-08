The HSE is operating a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Tralee tomorrow and Friday.

Both walk-ins and appointments will be available for second boosters for those aged over 65 tomorrow and Friday.

Those aged over 12 can also avail of their first or second dose tomorrow and Friday between 9.15am and 4pm.

Appointments will also be available for first and second doses for children aged five to eleven tomorrow between 2.20pm and 4pm.