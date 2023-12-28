Updates expected in New Year on Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale bypasses

Updates are expected in the New Year on the design phase of both the Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale bypasses.

The projects aim to relieve congestion for motorists travelling on the N21 Limerick to Tralee Road.

Both the N21 Abbeyfeale Road Scheme and N21 Newcastle West Road Scheme are expected to relieve congestion by bypassing the two towns, improving journey times and road safety.

It’s expected to be a long time before Kerry motorists travelling up the country will be able to avoid driving through the two bottlenecks though.

Limerick City and County Council says the project team is continuing to progress Phase 3 – Design and Environmental Evaluation.

It’s finalising a reduced study corridor from 400 metres to between 100 and 200 metres for both the N21 Newcastle West and N21 Abbeyfeale schemes.

It’s expected these updated designs will go on public display between April and June of 2024, and that an application to construct the bypasses may be made to An Bórd Pleanála next summer.

It may take some time before a final decision is made by An Bórd Pleanála, however, and that may then be subject to judicial review, which would further delay the development of bypasses for Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale.