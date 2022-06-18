Update on reopening of Skellig Michael expected after inspection on Monday

An update on the reopening of Skellig Michael will be provided after an inspection on Monday.

The UNESCO World Heritage site has been closed temporarily to visitors since a rockfall last Monday.

The Office of Public Works, which is responsible for the ancient monastic site off the Iveragh Peninsula, is to carry out a full examination of the site and clear debris.

An ornithological expert will supervise the survey to ensure protection of any nesting birds on site.

Kerry Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip, Brendan Griffin is welcoming the OPW’s work on the matter, and hopes the site can reopen without any undue delay.