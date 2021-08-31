Advertisement
News

Up to seven airlines expressed interested in running Kerry Dublin PSO route

Aug 31, 2021 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Up to seven airlines expressed interested in running Kerry Dublin PSO route Up to seven airlines expressed interested in running Kerry Dublin PSO route
PIC: DOMNICK WALSH
Share this article

Up to seven airlines were interested in tendering for the Kerry Dublin PSO route.

After Stobart Air went into liquidation in June, the Government launched an emergency procurement process to restore the flights between Kerry and Dublin.

This route was one of two operated by Stobart on behalf of Aer Lingus Regional, and subsided by the government under the Public Service Obligation system.

Advertisement

Ryanair has since begun operating the service commercially, without a subsidy.

Speaking after the Kerry Airport AGM, CEO John Mulhern said there was a lot of interest from airlines looking to potentially take over the Kerry Dublin route.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus