Up to seven airlines expressed interested in running Kerry Dublin PSO route

Up to seven airlines were interested in tendering for the Kerry Dublin PSO route.

After Stobart Air went into liquidation in June, the Government launched an emergency procurement process to restore the flights between Kerry and Dublin.

This route was one of two operated by Stobart on behalf of Aer Lingus Regional, and subsided by the government under the Public Service Obligation system.

Ryanair has since begun operating the service commercially, without a subsidy.

Speaking after the Kerry Airport AGM, CEO John Mulhern said there was a lot of interest from airlines looking to potentially take over the Kerry Dublin route.

