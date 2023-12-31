Up to 300 new jobs created in Castleisland in recent years

Up to 300 new jobs have been created in Castleisland in the past two years.

The latest development was the new NCT centre, which opened in October, and will employ 17 people at full capacity.

Similar numbers of jobs have been brought to Castleisland by accountancy firm, Ifac; it and Coillte both moved operations into the town.

The new nursing home is now at full capacity, employing 100 people, with another up to 50 positions at the town’s primary care centre.

The opening of Mr Price and developments at Garvey’s SuperValu and Rhyno Mills created another 50 jobs.

Michael John Kearney of Castleisland Chamber Alliance, says all these jobs are a great boost for the town, with the most recent development, the NCT centre, also increasing footfall to the town.

