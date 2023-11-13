Advertisement
News

Up to 25 pedigree ewes killed in overnight sheep attack in West Kerry

Nov 13, 2023 17:43 By radiokerrynews
Up to 25 pedigree ewes killed in overnight sheep attack in West Kerry
Share this article

A West Kerry sheep farmer has been left devastated, after as many as 25 of his pedigree ewes were killed by overnight by dogs.

The attack occurred in Ventry, and it's understood the dog or dogs involved may have escaped from their homes after being frightened by the storm.

The sheep in question are Dorset ewes, a valuable breed of pedigree sheep.

Advertisement

Gardaí have appeal for witnesses to come forward if they were in Ventry last night and noticed anything that may help their investigation.

Garda Aidan O'Mahony made this appeal:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Education Minister makes multi-million euro funding announcement for Tralee school
Advertisement
Norma Foley to bring concerns about asylum seekers in Killarney to Integration Minister
Integration Minister urged to meet Killarney residents
Advertisement

Recommended

Education Minister makes multi-million euro funding announcement for Tralee school
Bobby Charlton laid to rest
Kerry Racing News
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Nov 13, 2023 15:09
Player of the year to come from Peamount
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus