Up to 25 pedigree ewes killed in overnight sheep attack in West Kerry

A West Kerry sheep farmer has been left devastated, after as many as 25 of his pedigree ewes were killed by overnight by dogs.

The attack occurred in Ventry, and it's understood the dog or dogs involved may have escaped from their homes after being frightened by the storm.

The sheep in question are Dorset ewes, a valuable breed of pedigree sheep.

Gardaí have appeal for witnesses to come forward if they were in Ventry last night and noticed anything that may help their investigation.

Garda Aidan O'Mahony made this appeal: