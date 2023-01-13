United Against Racism say protest is show of support for asylum seekers

People in direct provision need to see they’ve public support and that protests against them don’t represent Kerry people.

That’s according to Bec Fahy of United Against Racism, and a member of People Before Profit Kerry.

United Against Racism are holding a gathering tomorrow outside Hotel Killarney, in support of international protections and refugees.

It's to counteract a protest against the housing of asylum seekers in the town.

Ms Fahy says their solidarity rally is not about confrontation, but a show of support to those in direct provision.