Union representing some Iceland workers doesn’t believe Kerry stores will reopen under current owners

A union representing some Iceland store workers in Kerry says outlets in Tralee and Listowel are unlikely to reopen under present ownership.

Workers in its two Kerry stores were called into a meeting yesterday morning; they were placed on 28 days temporary lay-off and told a decision on the future of the two shops would be made next month.

On June 20th, an interim examiner was appointed to the company that operates Iceland stores in Ireland, Metron Stores Limited.

Tomás Sheehan is General Munster Branch Secretary for the Independent Workers’ Union, which represents some Iceland workers around Ireland.

He says a major supermarket chain is believed to be interested in taking over Iceland’s stores, but the outlets in Listowel and Tralee are unlikely to open again under the current owners.