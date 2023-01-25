Advertisement
Ulster Bank reminding Kerry customers that branches will close in April

Jan 25, 2023 12:01 By radiokerrynews
Ulster Bank reminding Kerry customers that branches will close in April
Ulster Bank is reminding its customers in Kerry that branches in the county will close in April.

The bank is exiting the Irish market, with some current and deposit accounts already being frozen.

It says customers of the Tralee and Killarney branches will no longer be able to make cash transactions, or lodge cheques – from March 31st.

From April 1st until the 21st, staff at the branches will be focused on moving customers to other providers.

Meanwhile, Ulster Bank says from March 31st customers will no longer be able to access their service through An Post outlets.

Ulster Bank will close their branches in Kerry on April 21st.

