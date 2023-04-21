Ulster Bank closes all branches today

It's the end of an era for Ulster Bank and its Irish customers.

The remaining 63 branches of the bank, which has traded here for 187 years, will close permanently at half four this afternoon, including both it's Kerry branches in Tralee and Killarney.

Its ATMs will also cease to work today, however the few remaining customers who have yet to close their accounts will have access to telephone and online supports to help them do so.

Business Editor Joe Lynam says many of the branches closing today will be offered for sale: