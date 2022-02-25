Advertisement
News

Ukrainian woman living in Kerry says family are in fear for their lives

Feb 25, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Ukrainian woman living in Kerry says family are in fear for their lives Ukrainian woman living in Kerry says family are in fear for their lives
Share this article

A Ukrainian woman, who has lived in Kerry for over two decades, says her elderly mother and family are forced to stay in cellars to try and avoid bombings.

Victoria Vogel has lived in Kells for 22 years.

She says she’s thankful her children live in Ireland, not in Ukraine.

Advertisement

However, her 84-year-old mother, siblings and other relatives live in the city of Kherson in the south of the country, which has been taken over by Russian forces.

Ms Vogel says she can’t understand war, adding there’s no winners and it only leads to death.

She says her family and friends are terrified:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus