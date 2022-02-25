Ukrainian woman living in Kerry says family are in fear for their lives

A Ukrainian woman, who has lived in Kerry for over two decades, says her elderly mother and family are forced to stay in cellars to try and avoid bombings.

Victoria Vogel has lived in Kells for 22 years.

She says she’s thankful her children live in Ireland, not in Ukraine.

However, her 84-year-old mother, siblings and other relatives live in the city of Kherson in the south of the country, which has been taken over by Russian forces.

Ms Vogel says she can’t understand war, adding there’s no winners and it only leads to death.

She says her family and friends are terrified: