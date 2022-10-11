Advertisement
Ukrainian refugee pleads to remain in Killarney

Oct 11, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Ukrainian refugee pleads to remain in Killarney
Alina Maslak has lived in Killarney since March.

In Ukraine, she was a professional dancer and choreographer.

She’s recently started a course in personal training and nutrition in Kerry College in Tralee.

Ms Maslak had also been looking forward to beginning a lifeguard course as well.

Alina Maslak describes the letter she received yesterday from IPAS, the International Protection Accommodation Services.

She says it stated that she and other Ukrainians were being moved to Mayo and that a bus would collect them on Wednesday morning.

Alina Clip PM

