Ukrainian man says he’s afraid and hopes he sees his former home in Kerry again

Mar 1, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Ukrainian man says he's afraid and hopes he sees his former home in Kerry again
A Ukrainian man, who lived in Kerry for eight years, says he will fight in the war if he has to, but he doesn’t want to kill anyone.

Alex Moiseiev lives near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine; he’s trapped there with his wife and two young sons, who are aged ten and six.

He lived and worked in mid Kerry for 8 years working as a painter decorator.

Mr Moiseiev says they don’t want the war, they want to live in a free country; he says people are hiding from bombs, meaning they’ve no food or water.

Alex Moiseiev the situation is getting worse and they are afraid and he hopes he’ll see Kerry again:

Alex Moiseiev's grandmother was born in 1922 and lived through World War II and lived through a lot of hard times.

He says she used to tell him how important it was that there was no war.

He says it’s only now, seeing how terrible war is, that he knows she was right:

 

