Ukrainian journalist reassured by Kerry’s show of solidarity

A Ukrainian radio journalist, who is broadcasting from his home in Kyiv, says it’s reassuring to know the people in Kerry stand in solidarity with them.

People and businesses throughout Kerry are being invited to show their support today.

The event was organised in response to the many people wishing to acknowledge the plight and courage of Ukrainian people and to highlight ways people here can help.

Ukrainian radio journalist Andriy Kulykov is working from kitchen and he can regularly hear explosions.

He says he’s told his listeners about Kerry’s Day of Support for Ukraine.

He says it’s important that he continues to broadcast and share the story of the invasion of Ukraine:

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Irish Red Cross says the people of Ukraine need monetary donations.

Pat Carey, who is originally from Keel, Castlemaine, says these donations will be used to provide for essential items like for food, water, medicine and shelter from central warehouses.

He says he’s delighted to see the people of Kerry getting behind the Day of Support for Ukraine, adding it makes a huge difference.

Mr Carey says donations of all items are very welcome, however, cash donations are preferable: